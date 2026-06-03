PEDDI Overseas Premieres Today Across 1250+ Locations

The much-awaited sports action drama PEDDI, starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, is all set for its grand overseas premieres today across more than 1250 locations worldwide, marking one of the widest international releases for an Indian film.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings present the film, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

In a highly competitive summer corridor crowded with several major Hollywood and international releases, Prathyangira Cinemas, in association with Hombale Films, has delivered a massive overseas release for PEDDI. Securing over 1250 locations worldwide during such a challenging release window is a remarkable achievement.

The film has generated extraordinary buzz across international markets, driven by its unique rural sports-action backdrop, powerful promotional content, and the global appeal of Ram Charan. The advance booking trends reflect the growing anticipation among audiences worldwide.

North America premiere pre-sales have crossed $1.25 million, while over 25,000 tickets have already been sold for the UK premieres. Australia and several other overseas territories are also witnessing strong advance bookings, indicating excellent momentum heading into the premieres.

The overwhelming response from overseas audiences highlights the excitement surrounding PEDDI and positions it as one of the most anticipated Indian releases of the year. With premieres commencing today across major territories, the stage is set for PEDDI to begin its global box office journey on a grand note. Book your tickets now and experience PEDDI on the big screen.

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