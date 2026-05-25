Peddi Percentage Issue Reaches Megastar

The ongoing percentage system demand has kept the producers and exhibitors at loggerheads in Telangana. A couple of days ago, the exhibitors made it clear that they would not screen Peddi if the percentage system is not implemented. A panel that includes producers, distributors and exhibitors has been formed and a series of meetings are held. A possible solution is not found and the issue has to be settled as Peddi featuring Ram Charan is releasing in theatres on June 4th. With a big bet involved, Peddi is a crucial film for the producer and exhibitors too as they are struggling for a right film for months.

The Telangana exhibitors will meet Megastar Chiranjeevi at his residence today to discuss the issue. Chiranjeevi is also expected to meet the leading producers after the exhibitors will explain their demands. A possible resolution is expected before this weekend. Peddi is a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu. Ram Charan and Janhv Kapoor are the lead actors. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer.