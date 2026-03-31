Peddi Release: Buchi Babu gets Trolled

Buchi Babu Sana made an impressive debut with Uppena and the film ended up as a blockbuster. He waited for almost two years for the arrival of Charan and his next film Peddi featuring Ram Charan is in the final stages of shoot. The makers announced that the film releases on April 30th but there is big debate on social media and Tollywood circles that the film will not make it for release as per the plan. Buchi Babu is now getting trolled on social media after rumors surfaced that Peddi is not releasing as per the plan on April 30th in theatres. He is targeted badly and abused though there are several reasons for the film’s postponement.

Buchi Babu and his team are working round the clock to complete the shoot at the earliest. There is a lot of post-production work pending and it would be a mad rush for release in April. Peddi is a sports drama that is carrying terrific expectations. The film’s budget is huge and the deals too are closed for record prices. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and AR Rahman is working on the background score. Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers.