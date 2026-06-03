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Home > Movie News

Peddi: Satish Kilaru Becomes Talk Of The Industry

Published on June 3, 2026 by swathy

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Peddi: Satish Kilaru Becomes Talk Of The Industry

Satish Kilaru Becomes Talk Of The Industry

At a time when the role of a producer is often perceived as being limited to financing projects and monitoring budgets, very few individuals actively involve themselves in every aspect of filmmaking.

Most producers rely heavily on teams and associates to oversee the day-to-day operations of a film.

However, producer Venkata Satish Kilaru is redefining that perception with his maiden production venture, Peddi, starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan.

For Satish Kilaru, producing Peddi is more than just a film project- it is a prestigious opportunity.

Determined to deliver a cinematic spectacle, he has backed the film without compromise, ensuring the highest production standards at every stage.

From assembling a stellar cast to bringing world-class talent on board, including Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, Satish Kilaru has left no stone unturned in elevating the scale of the film.

His commitment extends beyond production, as he has displayed the same passion and energy in the film’s promotional campaign.

Over the last two weeks, the Peddi team has actively engaged audiences across multiple cities, organizing large-scale promotional events throughout the country.

The grand public gatherings in Bhopal and Vijayawada stood out for their massive arrangements, with AR Rahman delivering electrifying live performances alongside his troupe of musicians and singers.

At every promotional event, Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana, and other members of the team have openly applauded Satish Kilaru’s dedication, vision, and hands-on involvement in making the film a grand affair.

In a phase where producers rarely step into the spotlight, Venkata Satish Kilaru has emerged as a refreshing exception.

His unwavering commitment to Peddi has not only earned the admiration of the team but has also made him one of the most talked-about producers in the industry today.

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