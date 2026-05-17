x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Peddi will be beyond all expectations – Producer Satish

Published on May 17, 2026 by nethra

TRENDING

image
Mega158: Chiru, Bobby and KVN Muhurtam fix
image
Vishal Questions Rajmohan’s Appointment as Tamil Nadu Film Minister
image
Peddi will be beyond all expectations – Producer Satish
image
Nara Devansh Turns Content Creator With Launch of YouTube Channel
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Trailer Wows Media

Peddi will be beyond all expectations – Producer Satish

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s highly anticipated rural action entertainer Peddi is generating massive excitement ahead of its grand worldwide release. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie has generated never seen before buzz and excitement. Now, Producer Venkata Satish Kilaru expressed his immense pride and 100% confidence in the project, in his interaction with media.

He stated that their profound love for the content keeps them completely stress-free before the release. The film is a perfect blend of commercial elements and deep emotions, backed by top-tier technical brilliance. He stated that the trailer will increase expectations further and movie will be beyond all expectations and exceptional.

He praised Cinematographer Rathnavelu and art director Avinash for joining forces to craft a spectacular 1980s backdrop, bringing a highly unique world to life. To maintain absolute realism, the team traveled and filmed extensively in real locations including Sri Lanka, Delhi, and Pune, while music maestro AR Rahman composed a deeply detailed, soulful album. At the heart of this grand canvas is Ram Charan’s staggering commitment to his character.

The star dedicated two full years to a rigorous physical transformation and endured immense physical strain for the role. Even after sustaining multiple injuries—including a painful hit during a wrestling scene and stitches near his eye—he was right back on set the next morning. His willingness to push through pain with regular physiotherapy highlights his immense dedication.

The producer assures that this combination of stellar performances and technical mastery will deliver an unforgettable big-screen experience. Janhvi Kapoor is playing leading lady role while Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu are playing prominent roles. The movie trailer is releasing on 18th May and the movie is releasing worldwide on 4th June in a massive way.

Next Vishal Questions Rajmohan’s Appointment as Tamil Nadu Film Minister Previous Nara Devansh Turns Content Creator With Launch of YouTube Channel
else

TRENDING

image
Mega158: Chiru, Bobby and KVN Muhurtam fix
image
Vishal Questions Rajmohan’s Appointment as Tamil Nadu Film Minister
image
Peddi will be beyond all expectations – Producer Satish

Latest

image
Mega158: Chiru, Bobby and KVN Muhurtam fix
image
Vishal Questions Rajmohan’s Appointment as Tamil Nadu Film Minister
image
Peddi will be beyond all expectations – Producer Satish
image
Nara Devansh Turns Content Creator With Launch of YouTube Channel
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Trailer Wows Media

Most Read

image
Nara Devansh Turns Content Creator With Launch of YouTube Channel
image
Rajinikanth Clears the Air on Meeting Stalin and Vijay Speculation
image
Bhageerath Surrenders in POCSO Case After Legal Setback

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album