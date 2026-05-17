Peddi will be beyond all expectations – Producer Satish

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s highly anticipated rural action entertainer Peddi is generating massive excitement ahead of its grand worldwide release. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie has generated never seen before buzz and excitement. Now, Producer Venkata Satish Kilaru expressed his immense pride and 100% confidence in the project, in his interaction with media.

He stated that their profound love for the content keeps them completely stress-free before the release. The film is a perfect blend of commercial elements and deep emotions, backed by top-tier technical brilliance. He stated that the trailer will increase expectations further and movie will be beyond all expectations and exceptional.

He praised Cinematographer Rathnavelu and art director Avinash for joining forces to craft a spectacular 1980s backdrop, bringing a highly unique world to life. To maintain absolute realism, the team traveled and filmed extensively in real locations including Sri Lanka, Delhi, and Pune, while music maestro AR Rahman composed a deeply detailed, soulful album. At the heart of this grand canvas is Ram Charan’s staggering commitment to his character.

The star dedicated two full years to a rigorous physical transformation and endured immense physical strain for the role. Even after sustaining multiple injuries—including a painful hit during a wrestling scene and stitches near his eye—he was right back on set the next morning. His willingness to push through pain with regular physiotherapy highlights his immense dedication.

The producer assures that this combination of stellar performances and technical mastery will deliver an unforgettable big-screen experience. Janhvi Kapoor is playing leading lady role while Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu are playing prominent roles. The movie trailer is releasing on 18th May and the movie is releasing worldwide on 4th June in a massive way.