Peddi Will National Awards For Sure: Ravi Kishan

At the grand Peddi event in Bhopal, actor and MP Ravi Kishan delivered a powerful and emotional speech that instantly connected with the massive crowd. Comparing Peddi to films like 3 Idiots and Dangal, he said the film stirred something deep within him.

Ravi Kishan said Peddi is not just a movie, it is an emotion that will stay with audiences long after they leave the theatres. “This movie inspires youngsters. When you walk out, you walk out with emotions. Peddi is a film of hope. When people call you a loser, Peddi is the answer,” he declared, earning roaring applause.

Calling the night “one that’s going to go viral,” he praised the film for blending gripping action with a strong, meaningful story. According to him, the narrative is unpredictable and will keep audiences hooked till the very last frame. “This movie will shock you for sure. You can’t predict the story. It will surprise you till the climax.”

Ravi Kishan showered exceptional praise on Ram Charan, saying his performance is award-worthy. “Ram Charan performed exceptionally. National Awards and many more recognitions are coming for this movie,” he confidently stated.

With such strong endorsements, the excitement around Peddi has only intensified, promising a powerful cinematic experience for audiences nationwide.