Peddireddy Covid-19 positive

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy was tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister is currently undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad.

The minister is known to have participated in various programmes in the district on August 26 and 27.

He recently stated that the spread of Covid-19 was not limited to urban areas and underlined the need for strict enforcement of preventive measures suggested by the Centre and state government.

He reportedly donated₹200 crores to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to combat coronavirus. Out of ₹200 crore, the district mining department contributed ₹187 crores, APMDC contributed ₹10.62 crores and mines and geology department employees contributed₹56 lakhs,” the Chief Minister’s Office had said.