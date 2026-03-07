x
Peddi’s Blockbuster Album Adds To The Hype

Published on March 7, 2026 by swathy

Peddi's Blockbuster Album Adds To The Hype

Peddi’s Blockbuster Album Adds To The Hype

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The actor has undergone a striking transformation for the rustic character and is dedicating ample time and effort to bring authenticity to the role.

A film always gains an early advantage when its music becomes a chartbuster, and Peddi is already enjoying that momentum. The first two songs from the album- Chikiri Chikiri and Rai Rai Raa Raa, have turned into chartbusters.

While the soulful melody Chikiri Chikiri captivated listeners instantly, the energetic anthem Rai Rai Raa Raa delivered a powerful and electrifying vibe. The two songs together have crossed an impressive 300 million views, reflecting the massive reach of the album.

With the film already carrying tremendous buzz, the blockbuster response to its music has further elevated expectations. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the remaining tracks from the album.

Adding to the excitement is the return of composer AR Rahman to Telugu cinema with Peddi. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on April 30, and the musical success so far has only amplified the anticipation surrounding the project.

