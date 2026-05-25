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Peddi’s climax will shock and be remembered forever – Shiva Rajkumar

Published on May 25, 2026 by swathy

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Peddi’s climax will shock and be remembered forever – Shiva Rajkumar

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is set to redefine onscreen dedication with his upcoming rural action drama, Peddi, produced on lavish scale by Venkata Satish Kilaru. Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar strongly believes that Ram Charan is bound to win a National Award for his performance.

Expanding on Charan’s incredible commitment, the veteran actor revealed that the star dedicated nearly two years to completely immersing himself into the character, delivering an honest, deeply focused performance backed by a jaw-dropping physical transformation. This intense dedication anchors Peddi’s journey, where Shiva Rajkumar plays Gournaidu, a goal-oriented character akin to a coach.

The superstar shared that the emotional bond and affection between their characters will touch everyone. He thoroughly enjoyed the shooting experience, noting that Ram Charan and the crew treated him like family. He further praised Buchi Babu Sana’s fantastic storytelling, producer Satish’s immense passion, Jagapathi Babu’s excellently designed role and the way sports integrated into the tale, in this 4th June release.

Shiva Rajkumar concluded by teasing a very surprising climax that audiences must watch on the big screen. He stated that it will be shocking and will be remembered by everyone forever. He stated that his bond with Ram Charan has consolidated with the film and he is looking forward to work with him in future.

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