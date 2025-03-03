Pelli Kaani Prasad Teaser : Promising Fun Entertainer

Saptagiri has become a relatable leading actor with his comic entertainers that does showcase social issues in hilarious manner. The actor is gearing up to meet us as Pelli Kaani Prasad with dowry as the major issue. Pan India star Rebel Star Prabhas has unveiled the entertaining teaser of the film.

Renowned producer Dil Raju’s distribution wing, Sri Venkateswara Creations distribution is releasing the film on a grand scale. The movie teaser starts with Saptagiri promising to his father and fore fathers, that he won’t get married without taking dowry and will follow the rules in Sasanala Grandham of their family.

But his father is adamant and old-fashioned who doesn’t budge from his stand. Saptagiri is unable to reform him and he is older. So, he tries to talk to his father but things keep growing against him. As this hilarious father-son duo, Muralidhar Goud and Saptagiri have delivered their best.

The teaser teases us about their clash in a very entertaining and intriguing way. The movie is directed by Abhilash Reddy Gopidi and produced by KY Babu, Sukkha Venkateswar Goud, Bhanu Prakash Goud and Vybhav Reddy Muthyala. The movie is releasing on 21st March through SVC, worldwide, promising a family fun at theatres.