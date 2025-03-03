x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pelli Kaani Prasad Teaser : Promising Fun Entertainer

Published on March 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
CM Chandrababu launches Green Hydrogen Plant in Tirupati
image
Nani’s Audacious Look In The Paradise Breaks Internet
image
Pelli Kaani Prasad Teaser : Promising Fun Entertainer
image
Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race?
image
No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu

Pelli Kaani Prasad Teaser : Promising Fun Entertainer

Saptagiri has become a relatable leading actor with his comic entertainers that does showcase social issues in hilarious manner. The actor is gearing up to meet us as Pelli Kaani Prasad with dowry as the major issue. Pan India star Rebel Star Prabhas has unveiled the entertaining teaser of the film.

Renowned producer Dil Raju’s distribution wing, Sri Venkateswara Creations distribution is releasing the film on a grand scale. The movie teaser starts with Saptagiri promising to his father and fore fathers, that he won’t get married without taking dowry and will follow the rules in Sasanala Grandham of their family.

But his father is adamant and old-fashioned who doesn’t budge from his stand. Saptagiri is unable to reform him and he is older. So, he tries to talk to his father but things keep growing against him. As this hilarious father-son duo, Muralidhar Goud and Saptagiri have delivered their best.

The teaser teases us about their clash in a very entertaining and intriguing way. The movie is directed by Abhilash Reddy Gopidi and produced by KY Babu, Sukkha Venkateswar Goud, Bhanu Prakash Goud and Vybhav Reddy Muthyala. The movie is releasing on 21st March through SVC, worldwide, promising a family fun at theatres.

Next Nani’s Audacious Look In The Paradise Breaks Internet Previous Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race?
else

TRENDING

image
Nani’s Audacious Look In The Paradise Breaks Internet
image
Pelli Kaani Prasad Teaser : Promising Fun Entertainer
image
Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race?

Latest

image
CM Chandrababu launches Green Hydrogen Plant in Tirupati
image
Nani’s Audacious Look In The Paradise Breaks Internet
image
Pelli Kaani Prasad Teaser : Promising Fun Entertainer
image
Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race?
image
No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu launches Green Hydrogen Plant in Tirupati
image
No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu
image
Rohit Sharma Is Fat: BJP Wanted Rahul Gandhi To Play Cricket

Related Articles

Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special