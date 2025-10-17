x
Pending Dues and DA: Big Announcement Likely Tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh

Published on October 17, 2025 by Sanyogita

Pending Dues and DA: Big Announcement Likely Tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government employees may finally hear the good news they’ve been waiting for. After several delays, the state is preparing to make a much-anticipated announcement that could bring relief to thousands of employees. While expectations were high during the previous Cabinet meeting, the announcement was postponed at the last minute. Now, with Diwali around the corner, the government is aiming to deliver the announcement as a festive gift.
Chief Secretary Vijay Anand has been holding final round discussions with top finance officials and senior bureaucrats. Based on these discussions, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is likely to address the matter and make a formal announcement tomorrow. Employees have long been expressing dissatisfaction over pending dues, unpaid dearness allowances, and the delay in PRC (Pay Revision Commission) updates. Despite the new coalition government taking charge, issues that were left unresolved by the previous administration remain untouched, adding to growing frustration among employees.

Currently, five DA installments are pending, and even releasing just one would cost the government approximately ₹164 crore, according to finance department estimates. Employees are also pushing for at least an interim relief if the PRC announcement is not immediately possible. Sources suggest the government is positively considering at least one DA release along with another benefit.

If the cost estimates are finalized today, officials are expected to submit a detailed proposal to the Chief Minister. Based on that, a positive announcement could be made by tomorrow evening, bringing long-awaited relief to the state’s workforce.

