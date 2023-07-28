People in State are living under constant fear, says Lokesh

People in the State are now living under constant fear as almost all sections are the victims of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his Government, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday.

Lokesh had an interaction with the representatives of the granite industry during his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra. When they complained that Jagan has destroyed the Cheemakurthi granite industry which was providing employment to over four lakh people and that of the 800 industries more than half were shut down after the YSRCP came to power, Lokesh said that the Chief Minister has hit below the belt to those who are dependent on granite.

Stating that during the TDP regime, several subsidies have been extended to granite industry, Lokesh promised to bring in a better policy for the further growth of the industry. “Immediately after the TDP forms the next government we will study the policies being adopted by the neighbouring States and will adopt them for the further growth of the granite sector,” Lokesh told them.

Assuring them that the power charges too will be brought down considerably, the TDP general secretary said he will personally take the responsibility of coming to the rescue of the mining industry. He, however, made an appeal to the representatives to provide maximum possible employment opportunities to the locals.

Stating that the GOs brought in by the Jagan Government which are adversely affecting the mining industry will be revoked, Lokesh said the illegal cases filed against the management will be lifted totally soon after the TDP is into power again. Jagan has seriously hampered the transport sector too by imposing heavy penalties and taxes, Lokesh said these taxes too will be reduced by the coming TDP government to provide some sort of relief to those who are in the transport sector.

As pada yatra touched another milestone of 2200 km at the First Ward of Trovagunta, Lokesh laid the foundation for the drainage system in the area on this occasion. The TDP, soon after coming back to power, will take up the drainage works, he said.

At the Ongole Agricultural Market Yard, the farmers from the district met Lokesh and submitted a memorandum on the problems they are facing with an appeal to resolve them once the TDP forms the government again. Responding to them, Lokesh said that the farming community has to bear these problems for some more months as a person who does not have even basic knowledge on agriculture is now in the ruling. “Once the TDP is back into power all their problems will be resolved,”he said.