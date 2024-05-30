x
People Media Factory investing big in Mythri

Published on May 30, 2024

People Media Factory investing big in Mythri

TG Vishwa Prasad, an NRI businessman made his debut as producer with People Media Factory and his production house is working with some of the top stars and young actors of Telugu cinema. Vishwa Prasad is also supporting several small films and he is collaborating with several producers. Vishwa Prasad is now investing big in Mythri Movie Distributors LLP and all his films will be released through Mythri in Nizam region. Apart from his films, he is also a partner with the films distributed by Mythri Movie Distributors. Vishwa Prasad has taken this call after the rift with a top producer and distributor in Nizam region.

Sharwanand’s upcoming film Maname will release through Mythri Movie Distributors on June 7th. A heap of films are produced by People Media Factory and they will release through Mythri in the coming days. Prabhas is shooting for Raja Saab and the film is expected to hit the screens for Sankranthi 2025.

