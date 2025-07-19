x
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
People Media Factory: Two Crucial Films of 2025

Published on July 19, 2025 by swathy

Top production house People Media Factory has done a number of films. 2024 has been a bad year for the production house as they lost big money in various films. TG Vishwa Prasad openly admitted about the losses in several interviews. He has lined up several prestigious projects out of which two films are quite crucial for his production house: Raja Saab and Mirai. Raja Saab is a massive project featuring Prabhas in the lead role and the film is announced for December 5th release.

The teaser generated the needed buzz and all the deals are closed currently. Maruthi is the director and Sanjay Dutt has an important role in this horror drama. Raja Saab is the biggest bet for the production house and the film has to fare well in theatres. One more crucial film is Mirai featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role. This is the next project of Teja Sajja after HanuMan. Mirai is a huge risk but the makers are spending lavishly as they are quite confident on the content. The teaser kept big expectations on the film and Mirai is slated for September 5th release. Kartik Ghattamaneni is the director and Manchu Manoj is the lead antagonist.

The success of Raja Saab and Mirai will open doors for several big-budget attempts from People Media Factory in the future.

