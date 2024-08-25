People Media Factory’s promise for Mr Bachchan Buyers

Mr Bachchan is the biggest flop in Telugu cinema this year. Made on a massive budget, the buyers and the producer lost big money. The distributors almost lost 80 percent of their investment and they met the film’s producer TG Vishwa Prasad recently. He promised to repay 50 percent from the losses immediately and the rest would be settled in the future projects. As People Media Factory is producing several projects, the distributors are not much worried. Vishwa Prasad’s words brought confidence in them and the producer is expected to repay 50 percent from the losses in the next two weeks. The film’s director Harish Shankar was badly criticized for his work.

Both Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar took big remunerations and the film is also made on a big budget. Ravi Teja is calm about the film’s failure while Harish Shankar promised to return back a portion from his remuneration. People Media Factory has Prabhas’ Raja Saab, Sree Vishnu’s Swag, Gopichand’s Viswam and they have films with Vishwak Sen lined up. People Media Factory is co-producing Gopichand Malineni and Sunny Deol’s film and Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari 2.