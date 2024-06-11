People’s verdict is not power but bounden responsibility, says Naidu

Chief Minister-designate and TDP national president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday observed that the verdict given by the people is not power but a bounden responsibility for the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Chandrababu Naidu is unanimously elected leader of the NDA Legislative Party. The MLAs-elect of all the three alliance partners met at a private function hall on Tuesday morning to elect their leader where the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, proposed the name of Chandrababu Naidu to lead the NDA in the State which is supported by the BJP State unit president, Daggubati Purandheswari and the TDP State unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu.

Later addressing the MLAs-elect of the NDA, Chandrababu Naidu said that from Wednesday it will be the people’s regime in the State and each decision will be in the interest of the people. Making it clear that there will be no vindictive politics like demolishing the Praja Vedika and giving the slogan of three capitals, the Chief Minister-designate said that the ;positive government will function in the most responsible manner.

“There will be no space for any kind of unrest. In my four-decade long political career I have seen several elections but the just-concluded polls are really a history. And now the entire responsibility lies on all of us to rise upto the expectations of the people. I salute to all the people of the State for the verdict that they have given,” Chandrababu Naidu maintained.

Observing that the State is now in dire straits, the TDP supremo felt that the people have taken the initiative to elect the NDA to power to save the State from this predicament. “As we have campaigned before the elections that the people should ultimately become victorious, finally it has been proved and now the responsibility lies on all of us to take the State on a progressive path,” Chandrababu Naidu noted.

The people have patiently endured the anarchic and destructive rule for these five years, the Chief Minister-designate said, adding that they have now totally reposed faith in the alliance. Chandrababu Naidu thanked the activists of all the three parties in the alliance for striving hard to take the NDA towards a resounding victory.

Pointing out that though the 1994 elections too were held almost in a similar way the alliance did not win so many seats then, Chandrababu said that the NDA lost merely 11 seats in these elections. The alliance has totally made a clean sweep in almost all the Lok Sabha constituencies except a couple of seats, he said and stated that the Jana Sena has won all the 21 seats that it has contested while the BJP has become victorious in eight of the 10 segments that it was in the race.

What is more important is that the TDP has won the Gajuwaka Assembly segment with a whopping 95,000 majority and the results have taken the prestige of Andhra Pradesh to a greater heights. The candidates were chosen so selectively and with much caution which helped the NDA become victorious, he added.

Recalling how Pawan Kalyan has extended support while he was facing a difficult situation, particularly when he was in jail, Chandrababu Naidu said he will never forget how Pawan Kalyan stood solidly by him. Chandrababu also narrated how the alliance was formed with the initiative taken by Pawan Kalyan to see to it that the anti-incumbency vote should not get divided.

“I only know how to work hard for the welfare of the people and we should run the Assembly in the most respectable manner. And I am also making it quite clear that those who have committed blunders will be taken to task as per the law,” Chandrababu Naidu stated. Recalling how he was subjected to humiliation on the floor of the Assembly, the Chief Minister-designate said that he is again coming back to the House in the capacity of the Chief Minister.