Perni blames Naidu for the book on Jagan

Former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) lashed out at TDP Chief N Chandra Babu Naidu for publishing a book with baseless allegations and concocted versions in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Addressing the media on Saturday, the former minister sought to know why Naidu and TDP leaders have not published their names on the cover page of the book and felt that it all indicates the allegations were false and fabricated.

If Naidu was really so committed, why didn’t he release similar books on the deaths of former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and former speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, besides demanding CBI probe, he questioned.

How does the TDP Chief know what statement Avinash Reddy had given to the CBI and disclose the details, he asked and questioned why the TDP government failed to file any chargesheet in the case.

The former minister also reminded that it was Naidu who brought a GO and restricted the CBI in the State during his tenure. But YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has never restricted the CBI but has extended cooperation for the investigation.

Reacting to derogatory comments made by Nara Lokesh on the Chief Minister during Yuva Galam Padayatra, he said that Lokesh was using filthy language as his Padayatra, unable to evoke public response.