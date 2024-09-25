Perni Nani brings forth Pawan Kalyan’s Christianity connection

Former Minister Perni Nani, the bete noir of AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, once again fired on Janasena chief, bringing forth latter’s Christianity connection. As Pawan Kalyan’s comments on saving Sanathana Dharma urging Hindus to hit streets, became viral, Perni Nani hit back, highlighting Pawan Kalyan’s past comments and relationships.

“Is this the same Pawan Kalyan who got baptized? Is this the same Pawan Kalyan who chose Christian names for his children and bowed down on knees in Russian church?” questioned Perni Nani, implying how can a person who has such a deep connection with Christianity talk about saving Sanatana Dharma.

“People will remember everything. Pawan Kalyan himself said in the past that he doesn’t have any religion. He himself said in Bhimavaram that he got baptized. He even went to a Muslim household and asked while eating whether the beef is Halal cut or not. Now he is talking about Hinduism,” further said Perni Nani, highlighting several past actions of Pawan Kalyan, which are normally seen in negative light by orthodox Hindus.

“Only those who have done mistakes take up Prayaschitta Deeksha. Pawan Kalyan and his master Chandrababu have even used Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy’s name for harming YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They have come to power by making fake promises and false propaganda against YS Jagan. It seems Pawan Kalyan is observing Prayaschitta Deeksha realising his mistakes,” said Perni Nani mocking Pawan Kalyan.

Dnr