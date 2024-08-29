x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Chayso Wedding
Chayso Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
View all stories
Home > Politics

Perni Nani labels Naidu a “Master of Betrayal”

Published on August 29, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Review
image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila
image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted
image
Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th
image
A Star-studded wedding for Chaitanya and Sobhita

Perni Nani labels Naidu a “Master of Betrayal”

Terming Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President Nara Chandrababu Naidu as master of betrayal, Former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said that Naidu’s attempts at buying and selling political leaders are pitiable.

Speaking to the media at the party central office on Thursday, Perni Nani stated that CM Naidu, fearing Jagan’s political rise, has been trying to remove him from the political scene since 2011. Despite these efforts, YS Jagan returned stronger, winning 67 seats in the past, he said. He also reminded Naidu’s previous attempts to weaken YS Jagan politically by allowing 23 YSRCP MLAs to defect into TDP, yet failing to make a significant impact. He slammed Naidu for swearing in four of these defectors as ministers in the presence of the Governor without making them resign from the YSRCP party.

He said Naidu is master of betrayal and deceiving those who trust him is second nature to him. Nani questioned why Naidu, who insisted on resignations from defectors joining TDP, did not enforce the same when 23 YSRCP members joined TDP between 2014 and 2019. He further questioned why the recent defections of mayors and corporators in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada were not followed by their resignations. He also criticized Naidu for focusing solely on political maneuvers rather than fulfilling the promises made to the people and warned him that the public would teach Naidu a lesson by 2029.

Nani challenged Naidu to field candidates from the same communities for the upcoming Rajya Sabha seats that are expected to be vacated, as proof of consistency. He slammed Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh government, and yellow media for orchestrating a drama with a woman with multiple allegations to target IPS officers. He clarified that Vidyasagar, who ran for the 2014 Assembly elections but never joined YSRCP, is being falsely linked to the party in this conspiracy. The woman has cases in several North Indian states, which will eventually surface, he said

Speaking at a separate press conference in Nellore Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy criticized the TDP, stating that the party has a history of luring and buying MLAs and MPs. He stated that Chandrababu Naidu is diverting attention from his failure to fulfill election promises through political defections. Reddy also said that TDP leaders are looting sand under the guise of a free sand policy, leading to a significant rise in sand prices, and warned of public protests if the situation isn’t addressed.

Next Ravi Teja says no more Remakes Previous Swag Movie Teaser Launch
else

TRENDING

image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted
image
Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th
image
A Star-studded wedding for Chaitanya and Sobhita

Latest

image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Review
image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila
image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted
image
Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th
image
A Star-studded wedding for Chaitanya and Sobhita

Most Read

image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila
image
Google First Safety Engineering Center at Hyderabad
image
Andhra Pradesh IPS Officer Suspended: Investigation Reveals Financial Misconduct

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out Chayso Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red