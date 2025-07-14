x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Politics

Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats

Published on July 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?
image
Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats
image
Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed?

Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats

Former minister and YSRCP leader Perni Venkatramaiah (Perni Nani) has once again ignited controversy with a series of incendiary remarks targeting top TDP leaders, prompting public outrage and multiple police complaints.

Speaking at a YSRCP workers’ meeting in Pedana, Krishna district, Perni Nani launched scathing personal attacks on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu, and other key leaders. He mocked Naidu’s age, saying, “You’re a 76-year-old man—how long do you think you’ll live? Are you or your son going to defeat 50-year-old Jagan?” He further inflamed tension by asking, “Are your yellow women going to hurl abuses at me now?”

Nani’s tirade didn’t stop there. Referring to previous threats by Nara Lokesh, he challenged, “You said you’d go after Vallabhaneni Vamsi before elections, but what did you do? He spent five months in jail—what’s your achievement?” He also issued thinly veiled threats about Kodali Nani’s political comeback, warning opponents to “come in just your underwear if you dare face him.”

He insulted Speaker Ayyannapatrudu as “still alive at 80,” and dubbed Kollu Ravindra as “Sollu Ravindra,” accusing him of taking kickbacks from liquor shops and encroaching 45 acres in Kruthivennu—vowing to release evidence soon.

Adding to the uproar, a previous comment by Nani—“If you want to act, do it in the dark with just a wink, without even the second eye noticing” was seen as an open call to violence. TDP leaders lodged complaints, stating that his speeches promote hatred, caste-based division, and public unrest.

The backlash was swift. With rising political tensions and a recent stone-pelting incident in Gudivada, police beefed up security around Nani’s residence amid rumors of his potential arrest. Heavy forces were deployed in Pedana, with special teams from Krishna, West Godavari, and Eluru districts. Senior officers, including ASP VV Naidu, monitored the situation closely.

Despite Nani’s defense that his words were taken out of context, the growing number of complaints and public pressure indicate that his rhetoric may have legal consequences. His repeated use of provocative language is becoming a liability for YSRCP, especially in the current political climate.

Next Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’? Previous Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed?
else

TRENDING

image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
image
Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed?

Latest

image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?
image
Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats
image
Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed?

Most Read

image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?
image
Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats
image
Ashok Gajapathi Raju named as Goa governor

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations