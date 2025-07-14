Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats

Former minister and YSRCP leader Perni Venkatramaiah (Perni Nani) has once again ignited controversy with a series of incendiary remarks targeting top TDP leaders, prompting public outrage and multiple police complaints.

Speaking at a YSRCP workers’ meeting in Pedana, Krishna district, Perni Nani launched scathing personal attacks on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu, and other key leaders. He mocked Naidu’s age, saying, “You’re a 76-year-old man—how long do you think you’ll live? Are you or your son going to defeat 50-year-old Jagan?” He further inflamed tension by asking, “Are your yellow women going to hurl abuses at me now?”

Nani’s tirade didn’t stop there. Referring to previous threats by Nara Lokesh, he challenged, “You said you’d go after Vallabhaneni Vamsi before elections, but what did you do? He spent five months in jail—what’s your achievement?” He also issued thinly veiled threats about Kodali Nani’s political comeback, warning opponents to “come in just your underwear if you dare face him.”

He insulted Speaker Ayyannapatrudu as “still alive at 80,” and dubbed Kollu Ravindra as “Sollu Ravindra,” accusing him of taking kickbacks from liquor shops and encroaching 45 acres in Kruthivennu—vowing to release evidence soon.

Adding to the uproar, a previous comment by Nani—“If you want to act, do it in the dark with just a wink, without even the second eye noticing” was seen as an open call to violence. TDP leaders lodged complaints, stating that his speeches promote hatred, caste-based division, and public unrest.

The backlash was swift. With rising political tensions and a recent stone-pelting incident in Gudivada, police beefed up security around Nani’s residence amid rumors of his potential arrest. Heavy forces were deployed in Pedana, with special teams from Krishna, West Godavari, and Eluru districts. Senior officers, including ASP VV Naidu, monitored the situation closely.

Despite Nani’s defense that his words were taken out of context, the growing number of complaints and public pressure indicate that his rhetoric may have legal consequences. His repeated use of provocative language is becoming a liability for YSRCP, especially in the current political climate.