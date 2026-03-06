x
Perni Nani’s “Intelligence Sources” Claim and Roja’s Remarks Spark Debate in Andhra Pradesh

Published on March 6, 2026 by Sanyogita

Perni Nani’s “Intelligence Sources” Claim and Roja’s Remarks Spark Debate in Andhra Pradesh

Political exchanges in Andhra Pradesh have intensified after recent comments by leaders of the YSR Congress Party. Statements made by Perni Nani and R. K. Roja have once again triggered discussion across political circles and social media.

Perni Nani recently claimed that Nara Lokesh could become Chief Minister after the Ugadi festival. According to him, the issue was discussed between Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He suggested that Chandrababu Naidu had told Lokesh to work closely with the administration and prepare for greater responsibility. Perni Nani also claimed that if this arrangement did not work, the senior leaders might consider shifting their focus to national politics.

The most surprising part of his statement was the source he cited. When journalists asked how he obtained such information, Perni Nani said it came through “central intelligence sources.” Such claims immediately raised questions among political observers. In Andhra Pradesh politics, references to intelligence reports often appear during election periods. Social media campaigns frequently attribute political predictions to agencies such as the Research and Analysis Wing or other central intelligence bodies.

At the same time, former minister R. K. Roja also launched criticism against the coalition government during her visit to Bhimavaram. She accused the leadership of failing to deliver welfare and said leaders who cannot serve the people should resign. Roja also raised concerns about issues related to major temples and criticized remarks made by several coalition leaders.

Interestingly, the narrative about Lokesh becoming Chief Minister is largely being circulated by opposition voices. Political analysts say such claims highlight the intensity of the state’s political discourse rather than any confirmed development.

