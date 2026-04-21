Personality Rights Protection: Allu Arjun gets Court Order

After top actors like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, NTR and others, the Delhi High Court has granted an interim injunction for Icon Star Allu Arjun from the unauthorized use and commercial exploitation of his personality rights. The actor approached the Delhi High Court last week and the decision came in his favour. Allu Arjun’s name, image, voice and others cannot be used on digital platforms.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has announced the verdict in the favour of Allu Arjun. The Delhi Court also directed the intermediaries to remove all the infringing links and websites within 72 hours. Allu Arjun approached the court seeking protection of his personality rights against commercial exploitation including AI generated content. Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Raaka directed by Atlee and this pan-Indian attempt releases in 2027.