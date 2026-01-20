x
Politics

Phone Tapping Case: Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy After SIT Questioning

Published on January 20, 2026 by Sanyogita

Phone Tapping Case: Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy After SIT Questioning

Tensions in Telangana politics intensified after senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao launched a fierce attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy following his questioning in the phone tapping case.

Harish Rao was examined for nearly seven hours by the Special Investigation Team at the Jubilee Hills ACP office on Tuesday. After the questioning concluded, he addressed the media and accused the Congress government of misusing the investigation to target political opponents. He said he cooperated fully and answered every question put to him by the SIT.

Challenging the Chief Minister directly, Harish Rao said that if Revanth Reddy has courage and integrity, he should order a probe into the coal block controversy by a sitting Supreme Court judge. He declared that he is ready to submit all evidence related to alleged corruption. He alleged that the government is avoiding transparency and instead relying on selective leaks to friendly media outlets. He described the Congress administration as a leaks-driven and scam-ridden government.

Harish Rao also made serious allegations about interference during the investigation. He claimed that while the SIT questioning was underway, officials were receiving phone calls every hour. Raising sharp questions, he asked whether those calls were made by Revanth Reddy or by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar. He said such interference raises serious doubts about the fairness and independence of the investigation.

The phone tapping case continues to dominate Telangana’s political discourse. While the government maintains that the investigation is proceeding strictly according to law, the opposition alleges harassment, misuse of power, and deliberate attempts to intimidate rival leaders.

