Pic Talk: Ananya Panday’s Hot Mirror Selfie

Ananya Panday treated her fans with drool-worthy pictures on her Instagram post. The actress posted some random dump of her pictures and the one with the neon bikini/lingerie mirror selfie is viral now. She always glitters in neon, for any special event or occasion, the actress brightens up with neon costumes and her love for neon is proved again in neon. Ananya Panday is too in a neon bikini and made her fans crazy. She wrote, “Pmirror selfies, taking photos, photos being taken, weird selfies – feeling random”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Coec7A-NWma/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D