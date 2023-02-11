Pic Talk: Chay & Dulquer’s dinner time

Hyderabad is going to witness Formula E Racing in the city and as part of this few racers are already in the city. Karun Chandhok is an Indian racing driver and as part of E-Racing, he already landed in the city. Yesterday night he met Dulquer Salman and Naga Chaitanya along with a few other friends and had dinner together with his chuddy buddies. Karun has shared this through social media saying,” Not much in life beats dinner with chuddy buddies! So great to catch up with these boys altogether after years. “ Muthu Murugappan and Sriram Vijayaraghavan were also present for the dinner.

Formula E Racing in Hyderabad is going to be the biggest event in the city. Nara Brahmani, NTR’s wife Pranitha,PV Sindhu and Mahesh Babu’s Namratha Sirodharkar was spotted checking the track.

Not much in life beats dinner with chuddi buddies! So great to catch up with these boys all together after years…. @dulQuer , @chay_akkineni , @shriramvij , @muthu2107 pic.twitter.com/pVrBj0vG8A — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) February 11, 2023