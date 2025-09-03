x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pic Talk: Disha Patani is a Hottie

Published on September 3, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
September Releases: Big Bets and Bigger Targets
image
Bellamkonda’s Long Delayed Film Update
image
Mirai Vs Kishkindhapuri Clash: Who will Suffer?
image
Pic Talk: Disha Patani is a Hottie
image
Kavitha Breaks Silence: Harish Rao Conspiracy and Family Rift in BRS

Pic Talk: Disha Patani is a Hottie

Bollywood beauty Disha Patani loves to present herself in the most glamorous avatar. Her fans are left bored after seeing her in bikini shoots. The actress switched paths but she continues to show off in a glamorous way. Disha Patani sizzled in a specially designed transparent short skirt. As always, Disha Patani looked super hot, fit and beautiful. The actress posted the clicks on her social media page. This Bollywood actress was last seen in Suriya’s Kanguva and she has a couple of Hindi films in shooting mode.

Next Mirai Vs Kishkindhapuri Clash: Who will Suffer? Previous Kavitha Breaks Silence: Harish Rao Conspiracy and Family Rift in BRS
else

TRENDING

image
September Releases: Big Bets and Bigger Targets
image
Bellamkonda’s Long Delayed Film Update
image
Mirai Vs Kishkindhapuri Clash: Who will Suffer?

Latest

image
September Releases: Big Bets and Bigger Targets
image
Bellamkonda’s Long Delayed Film Update
image
Mirai Vs Kishkindhapuri Clash: Who will Suffer?
image
Pic Talk: Disha Patani is a Hottie
image
Kavitha Breaks Silence: Harish Rao Conspiracy and Family Rift in BRS

Most Read

image
Kavitha Breaks Silence: Harish Rao Conspiracy and Family Rift in BRS
image
Big Breaking: Kavitha Suspended from BRS
image
Telangana Issues G.O. to Hand Over Kaleshwaram Project Probe to CBI

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures