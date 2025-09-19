x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts

Published on September 19, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Mixed Response for SRK’s Son Debut Project
image
Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
image
Telangana Techie Shot Dead by US Police
image
Tamil Comedian passes away
image
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: House gets a New Captain

Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts

The Instagram posts of Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor are always viral because of her glamorous clicks and sexy poses. The actress looked bold and beautiful in shorts and she unveiled her new look in a bunch of clicks that are posted by the actress on her official page. Dressed in shorts and a brown lace-up corset top, the actress wore matching boots. The actress stunned everyone with her new look and Janhvi Kapoor looked super hot in the clicks. She is currently shooting for Ram Charan’s Peddi and she has a couple of Hindi releases in the coming weeks.

Next Mixed Response for SRK’s Son Debut Project Previous Telangana Techie Shot Dead by US Police
else

TRENDING

image
Mixed Response for SRK’s Son Debut Project
image
Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
image
Tamil Comedian passes away

Latest

image
Mixed Response for SRK’s Son Debut Project
image
Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
image
Telangana Techie Shot Dead by US Police
image
Tamil Comedian passes away
image
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: House gets a New Captain

Most Read

image
ED Raids Heat Up: Sasikala-Linked Benami Case Back in Spotlight
image
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Sees Heated Debate Over Farmers’ Concerns
image
Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions