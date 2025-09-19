Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts

The Instagram posts of Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor are always viral because of her glamorous clicks and sexy poses. The actress looked bold and beautiful in shorts and she unveiled her new look in a bunch of clicks that are posted by the actress on her official page. Dressed in shorts and a brown lace-up corset top, the actress wore matching boots. The actress stunned everyone with her new look and Janhvi Kapoor looked super hot in the clicks. She is currently shooting for Ram Charan’s Peddi and she has a couple of Hindi releases in the coming weeks.