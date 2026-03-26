Pic Talk: Kiara Advani is a Stunner

After her maternity break, Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani continued to get back into the news. She is busy with her commitments and the clicks from her public outings have become quite popular. The actress sizzled in a brown body-hugging leather gown for a film award event. Kiara Advani looked super hot, fit and beautiful in the event. The pictures are being circulated across social media. Kiara Advani hints that she is fit enough to take up glamorous roles. Kiara Advani has Yash’s Toxic ready for release and she is occupied with several Bollywood projects which are in discussion.