Pic Talk: Mega and Allus in One Frame

The tenth day ceremony of Late Allu Kanakaratnam garu took place in Hyderabad and the entire Mega family members attended the event. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun have been spotted together along with Pawan Kalyan and Allu Aravind. The clicks are now going viral all over. Pawan Kalyan has taken a break from work and he spent ample time with Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun. Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu along with other family members attended the event. Ram Charan took a break from work. Allu Arjun is back from Dubai and he will fly to Mumbai tomorrow to resume the shoot of Atlee’s film.