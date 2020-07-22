Pic Talk: Pooja Hegde’s stunning bikini shot from the past

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde is spending quality time with her parents in Mangalore. She is quite busy and is juggling between the sets of various big-budget projects from the past couple of years. This coronavirus pandemic brought the much-needed break for this top actress. Pooja Hegde sizzled in a bunch of bikinis for a leading magazine and she looked extremely perfect in a bikini. Shedding her curves and abs, Pooja Hegde kept the temperatures soaring. These pictures are still trending across social media. Her fans are much delighted with the bikini treat from Pooja Hegde.

