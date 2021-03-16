Pic Talk: Raashi Khanna Chilling Pic!

The cute actress Raashi Khanna is becoming bold these days. Today, she, on Instagram, has shared a pic that stuns the viewers! Wearing a black short dress, revealing her cleavage, sitting on a chair in a cosy pose, the girl raised the temperature in no time in the viewers!

However, some Raashi fans are unhappy as they do not want the actress to share such hot pics on social media. Sharing the pic, she wrote, “just Chillin.” The beauty is getting a few offers in Telugu and is currently busy in Kollywood with multiple films including Tughlaq Darbar, Arnamanai 3, Methavi, and Shaitan Ka Bachcha.

In Telugu, Raashi is going to be seen in the film “Pakka Commercial” which is currently under filming. Gopichand is playing the male lead while Maruthi is directing the film. Touted to be an action thriller, Pakak Commercial is jointly bankrolled by UV Creations and GA2 Official.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMeDc4SrDx2/