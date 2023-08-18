Pic Talk: Ram Charan with top Tamil directors

The grand birthday bash of top director Shankar took place last night in Chennai. Ram Charan who is working with Shankar in Game Changer flew to Chennai and was present for the bash. A click from the birthday party of Shankar is going viral now. Ram Charan posed with Shankar, Vetrimaaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Gautam Menon, SJ Suryah, Karthik Subbaraj, Lingusamy, Vignesh Shivan and others. Top actor Vikram along with Tollywood director Gopichand Malineni too were present in the click.

The shoot of Game Changer resumed recently and Charan is expected to wrap it by the end of this year. Shankar is also focused on Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and the film is expected to hit the screens early next year.