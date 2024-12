Though Samantha is away from work, the actress is quite active on social media and is available for her fans. Samantha sizzled in a wine-coloured skirt and looked super hot, gorgeous. She carried a matching lipstick with minimum accessories. The actress was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi and she is yet to kick-start the shoot of her next film. She has been suffering from Myositis and is in recovering mode.