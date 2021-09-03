Pic Talk: Sunny Leone flaunts in Style

Bollywood hot beauty Sunny Leone is holidaying in the Maldives along with her family taking a break from her hectic schedules. The actress posted several sizzling pictures in specially designed bikinis. In one of her recent clicks, Sunny Leone looked super hot and sultry in a bikini relaxing before the beach on the sand. Sunny Leone looked super fit in the recent clicks. She is occupied with tv shows, movies, endorsements and item numbers. The bold actress is earning big through her current projects. She adopted four children and is spending time with them during her breaks.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.