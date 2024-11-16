Pic Talk: Super hot Disha Patani in a Bikini

Disha Patani is one actress who never hesitates to slip into a bikini. The actress posed in bikinis hundreds of times but her latest clicks go viral instantly. She posed in a two-piece yellow bikini and posted them on her social media page. The actress also slipped into a bikini in her recent film Kanguva featuring Suriya in the lead role. Disha Patani looked smoking hot and sexy in the bikini clicks. The actress is choosing glamorous roles rather than choosing heroine’s roles. Disha Patani is charging a whopping remuneration for her films.