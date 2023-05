Bollywood beauty Mrunal Thakur scored a super hit with Sita Ramam. The actress is signing films in Hindi and Telugu currently. The beautiful actress posted a bunch of pictures from her vacation and these hot pictures are now viral. She slipped into nightwear and posted the dump on her Instagram page. Mrunal Thakur is currently shooting for Nani’s 30th film which is yet to be titled. The film directed by a debutant Shouryuv is releasing in December this year.

