Pinnelli Brothers Named in Guntur Double Murder Case

A shocking political murder case has taken a new turn in Palnadu district, with police filing charges against seven individuals, including the controversial Pinnelli brothers. The case relates to the brutal killing of two brothers, Javvichetti Venkateswarlu and Koteswara Rao, who were attacked while returning from a wedding in Telangana.

The victims were rammed by a Scorpio vehicle near Bodilaveedu village. Eyewitnesses claim the assailants checked if the brothers were alive before bludgeoning Koteswara Rao with a rock. The attackers fled, abandoning the vehicle.

Local YSRCP MLA Julakanti Brahmareddy and villagers allege the involvement of former YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Pinnelli Venkatarami Reddy. While four suspects are already in custody, the Pinnelli brothers remain at large.

Police have registered the case under Section 302 (murder). The accused include:

1. Javvichetti Srinu

2. Tota Venkata Rao

3. Tota Guravaiah

4. Nagaraju

5. Tota Venkateswarlu

6. Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy

7. Pinnelli Venkatarami Reddy

Authorities are probing possible political motives, as the victims were reportedly TDP supporters. The case has reignited tensions in Palnadu, a region already known for political violence.