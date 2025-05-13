x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
View all stories
Home > Politics

Pinnelli Venkata Rami Reddy: Still At Large 11 Months After Election Violence

Published on May 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
CM Chandrababu On Tribal Employment Rights
image
Will Nani take up the Criticism?
image
Big News: T Series joins Jai Hanuman
image
Pinnelli Venkata Rami Reddy: Still At Large 11 Months After Election Violence
image
Liquor Scam Creates Sleepless Nights for Buggana!

Pinnelli Venkata Rami Reddy: Still At Large 11 Months After Election Violence

The inability of Andhra Pradesh police to apprehend Pinnelli Venkata Rami Reddy, who has been evading capture for 11 months since the alliance government came to power, has sparked criticism across Palnadu district. Local TDP alliance party members are furious over what they perceive as police laxity in pursuing this case.

The Pinnelli brothers, Ramakrishna Reddy and Venkata Rami Reddy, famous for their cruel and unfair rule during the YSRCP regime. They allegedly turned Macherla constituency in Palnadu district into their personal territory, operating like a one-man show. Local Leaders claim that the group looted resources and turned the area into a place full of violence, like the Chambal Valley.

The situation escalated during the 2024 general elections when then-MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy destroyed EVMs at Palvai Gate polling station in Rentachintala mandal on May 13. This incident shocked the nation and prompted action from the Election Commission. On May 14, they allegedly attacked the TDP office in Karampudi, and when then-CI Narayanaswamy tried to prevent property destruction, the Pinnelli brothers reportedly assaulted him.

While Ramakrishna Reddy was eventually arrested on June 26 last year in Narasaraopet after failed attempts to secure anticipatory bail, his brother Venkata Rama Reddy remains at large. Reports suggest Venkata Rama Reddy faces approximately 15 cases related to various atrocities committed during the YSRCP rule.

TDP Alliance party cadres are questioning whether some police officers remain loyal to YSRCP and are deliberately helping Venkata Rama Reddy evade arrest. Local leaders allege that certain officers know his whereabouts and phone numbers but aren’t taking action due to corrupt practices. The situation has raised questions about police competence in Palnadu district, with TDP workers specifically asking what happened to Minister Nara Lokesh’s “Red Book” of cases promised during election campaigning.

Next Big News: T Series joins Jai Hanuman Previous Liquor Scam Creates Sleepless Nights for Buggana!
else

TRENDING

image
Will Nani take up the Criticism?
image
Big News: T Series joins Jai Hanuman
image
Raama Raama, Blockbuster Start For Vishwambhara

Latest

image
CM Chandrababu On Tribal Employment Rights
image
Will Nani take up the Criticism?
image
Big News: T Series joins Jai Hanuman
image
Pinnelli Venkata Rami Reddy: Still At Large 11 Months After Election Violence
image
Liquor Scam Creates Sleepless Nights for Buggana!

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu On Tribal Employment Rights
image
Pinnelli Venkata Rami Reddy: Still At Large 11 Months After Election Violence
image
Liquor Scam Creates Sleepless Nights for Buggana!

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights