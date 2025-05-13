Pinnelli Venkata Rami Reddy: Still At Large 11 Months After Election Violence

The inability of Andhra Pradesh police to apprehend Pinnelli Venkata Rami Reddy, who has been evading capture for 11 months since the alliance government came to power, has sparked criticism across Palnadu district. Local TDP alliance party members are furious over what they perceive as police laxity in pursuing this case.

The Pinnelli brothers, Ramakrishna Reddy and Venkata Rami Reddy, famous for their cruel and unfair rule during the YSRCP regime. They allegedly turned Macherla constituency in Palnadu district into their personal territory, operating like a one-man show. Local Leaders claim that the group looted resources and turned the area into a place full of violence, like the Chambal Valley.

The situation escalated during the 2024 general elections when then-MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy destroyed EVMs at Palvai Gate polling station in Rentachintala mandal on May 13. This incident shocked the nation and prompted action from the Election Commission. On May 14, they allegedly attacked the TDP office in Karampudi, and when then-CI Narayanaswamy tried to prevent property destruction, the Pinnelli brothers reportedly assaulted him.

While Ramakrishna Reddy was eventually arrested on June 26 last year in Narasaraopet after failed attempts to secure anticipatory bail, his brother Venkata Rama Reddy remains at large. Reports suggest Venkata Rama Reddy faces approximately 15 cases related to various atrocities committed during the YSRCP rule.

TDP Alliance party cadres are questioning whether some police officers remain loyal to YSRCP and are deliberately helping Venkata Rama Reddy evade arrest. Local leaders allege that certain officers know his whereabouts and phone numbers but aren’t taking action due to corrupt practices. The situation has raised questions about police competence in Palnadu district, with TDP workers specifically asking what happened to Minister Nara Lokesh’s “Red Book” of cases promised during election campaigning.