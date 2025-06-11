Pithapuram Gets ₹300 Crore Development Boost Under Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Big development is happening in Pithapuram, the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, with projects worth ₹308.35 crore launched in just one year. From better hospitals to temple renovations and support for women, this coastal town is seeing fast growth.

A major upgrade is coming to the 30-bed CHC hospital, which is being expanded into a 100-bed hospital with a new building worth ₹34 crore. More doctors and staff will be hired to serve nearly 3 lakh people in the area.

A modern cattle market is being built with a budget of ₹1.5 crore, helping local farmers and traders. In the irrigation sector, ₹4 crore has been sanctioned for improving canals in PB Canal and Eluru regions. A new bridge on Suddagadda Canal in Gollaprolu is also being built, which will benefit over 2,200 villagers.

To boost tourism and preserve heritage, Sakaleswara Swamy Temple is getting a facelift with ₹1 crore. A new wedding hall worth ₹2 crore is also being constructed in Uppada-Kothapalli.

Pawan Kalyan has decided to donate his MLA salary to help 42 orphan children, giving each child ₹5,000 every month.

Under the Mahila Swayam Siddhi scheme, 3,456 women received free sewing machines and training, with a total cost of ₹8.64 crore, helping them become financially independent.

A new degree college has been opened, and work has resumed on a long-pending junior college building, with ₹50 lakh now allocated to finish it. To stop coastal erosion in Uppada, a strong ₹50 crore sea wall is being planned.

A new body called Pithapuram Area Development Authority (PADA) has been created to handle all development works and conduct weekly public grievance meetings.

Pawan Kalyan had promised to make Pithapuram a model constituency, and with both CSR funds and government support, that vision is now taking shape.