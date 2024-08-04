x
Home > Movie News

Pithapuram Shines in Film Industry

Published on August 4, 2024 by ratnasri

Pithapuram Shines in Film Industry

The theatrical trailer of the upcoming film ‘AAY’ is set to be released at a grand event in Pithapuram on Monday, August 5th. The event will take place at SatyaKrishna Convention in Pithapuram, Gollaprolu. This marks the first time a film celebration is being held in this town.

Pithapuram has emerged as a tourist attraction since the election of Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan as its representative. The actor-politician’s entry into the Assembly has brought newfound attention and importance to Pithapuram within the Telugu film industry. The town’s profile is on the rise.

‘AAY’ is produced by Bunny Vasu under GA2 Pictures. Bunny Vasu has cast Narne Nithiin in the lead role. The film is a comedy entertainer set to be released in theatres on August 15th.

