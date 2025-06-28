x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

PJR’s home was a Janata Garage: CM Revanth Reddy

Published on June 28, 2025 by swathy

PJR’s home was a Janata Garage: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy remembered late leader P Janardhan Reddy popularly know as PJR on Saturday. The young CM heaped praise on PJR, as he launched the new Shilpa Layout 2 flyover, named after Congress stalwart.

“PJR was the true mass leader who worked for the poor people. He used to be always there for the people in need. PJR’s home at Domalguda used to be like a Janata Garage,” said CM Revanth Reddy, remembering PJR, who represented Khairatabad Assembly constituency in united AP and even served as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader between 1994 and 99.

Revanth Reddy reminded, it was because of PJR’s efforts that Hyderabad drinking water problem was solved and Krishna water was supplied to capital city.

Revanth Reddy also added that PJR was also instrumental in developing Hitech City in Hyderabad. Revanth Reddy stressed that, while Congress CM Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy laid foundation for Hitech City, TDP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu developed it.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the new PJR flyover on Saturday. The 1.2-km long flyover, also called as Shilpa Layout Phase-2 flyover, is aimed at easing traffic in Gachibowli, Financial District, Hitech City, Madhapur and the surrounding areas in IT corridor.

PJR flyover, an engineering marvel, is a third-level flyover part of multilevel flyover, built upon already existing two flyovers. The new flyover spreads from Outer Ring Road (ORR) Gachibowli’s exit to Kondapur. Thus the six-lane flyover, will not just greatly help people travelling to Gachibowli, Hitechcity, Raidurg, Kondapur and others within city, but also those travelling to Samshabad Airport and ORR fom the city and vice-versa.

The PJR flyover has been constructed with an outlay of Rs 182.72 Cr, as part of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

