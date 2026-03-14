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Home > Movie News

PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh 2 Big Updates

Published on March 14, 2026 by swathy

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PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh 2 Big Updates

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to fire up the screens as a dynamic cop in the mass-action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Promotions are in full swing, with the trailer tease already receiving a tremendous response.

The makers have now announced that the theatrical trailer will be unveiled today at 6:30 PM. What’s more, the film’s pre-release event will be celebrated tomorrow at Police Ground in Hyderabad, with the key team in attendance. The update came through this new poster showcasing Pawan Kalyan in a massy avatar, with background dancers behind him.

There’s massive anticipation surrounding the trailer of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, as the promotional material is expected to offer a glimpse into the film’s storyline. If the trailer strikes the right chord with movie buffs, the film is likely to open on a strong note at the box office.

Next Video : EX IPS Officer AB Venkateswar Rao Exclusive Full Interview Previous Why is Biker Crucial for Sharwanand?
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