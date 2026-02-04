PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Arrives On March 26

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to ignite the box office once again with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, his next mass-loaded action entertainer. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film marks their second collaboration after the sensational Gabbar Singh, raising expectations sky-high.

The makers have now made it official that Ustaad Bhagat Singh arrives in theatres on March 26, joining the summer race in style. Pawan Kalyan returns as a fierce police officer, a role fans love to see him in, further amplifying the hype. Pawan Kalyan is surrounded by a huge crowd of people who look at him with excitement and hope in the poster. He stands confidently with a rugged look, holding a red cloth over his shoulder.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the leading ladies, while Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad’s music is already setting the tone. The first single, Dekh Lenge, has turned into a runaway chartbuster, adding to the film’s momentum.

With promotions set to intensify in the coming days, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is gearing up to be one of the biggest attractions of the summer season.