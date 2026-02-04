x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Arrives On March 26

Published on February 4, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi to release in April
image
PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Arrives On March 26
image
Maremma Teaser: Maadhav Nails Raw Mass Fire
image
Leader Powerful Glimpse: Legend Saravanan in action mode
image
Dhurandhar starts Smashing Records on Netflix

PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Arrives On March 26

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to ignite the box office once again with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, his next mass-loaded action entertainer. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film marks their second collaboration after the sensational Gabbar Singh, raising expectations sky-high.

The makers have now made it official that Ustaad Bhagat Singh arrives in theatres on March 26, joining the summer race in style. Pawan Kalyan returns as a fierce police officer, a role fans love to see him in, further amplifying the hype. Pawan Kalyan is surrounded by a huge crowd of people who look at him with excitement and hope in the poster. He stands confidently with a rugged look, holding a red cloth over his shoulder.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the leading ladies, while Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad’s music is already setting the tone. The first single, Dekh Lenge, has turned into a runaway chartbuster, adding to the film’s momentum.

With promotions set to intensify in the coming days, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is gearing up to be one of the biggest attractions of the summer season.

Next Ram Charan’s Peddi to release in April Previous Maremma Teaser: Maadhav Nails Raw Mass Fire
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi to release in April
image
PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Arrives On March 26
image
Maremma Teaser: Maadhav Nails Raw Mass Fire

Latest

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi to release in April
image
PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Arrives On March 26
image
Maremma Teaser: Maadhav Nails Raw Mass Fire
image
Leader Powerful Glimpse: Legend Saravanan in action mode
image
Dhurandhar starts Smashing Records on Netflix

Most Read

image
Tirumala Laddu Controversy Turns Political as Kapu Debate Erupts in Andhra Pradesh
image
Mamata Banerjee Steps Into Supreme Court, Is It Time for YSRCP Leaders Too?
image
Pawan Kalyan Issues Stern Warning, Questions Nagababu and Party Leaders’ Silence

Related Articles

Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look