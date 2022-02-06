PM hails contributions of Telugu film industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the contributions of the Telugu film industry in promoting the glory of Telugu culture.

He noted that the Telugu film industry is making its presence felt globally and much beyond the Telugu speaking areas.

“This creativity is reigning on silver screen and OTT platforms. It is being praised even outside India. This dedication of Telugu speaking people towards their art and culture is an inspiration for all,” the Prime Minister said while unveiling the Statue of Equality here on Saturday.

Modi also elaborated on the richness of the Telugu culture and how it has enriched India’s diversity. He recalled the long traditions of kings and queens who were torchbearers of this rich tradition.

The Prime Minister talked about the 13th century Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa temple being declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Pochampalli being recognised as India’s best tourism village by the World Tourism Organization.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy, were among those present on the occasion.

Earlier, Modi unveiled the 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorating 11th-century Saint Ramanujacharya.

“India is giving concrete shape to India’s human energy and inspirations through this grand statue of Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya. This statue of Sri Ramanujacharya is a symbol of his wisdom, detachment and ideals,” he said.

The Prime Minister recalled the Indian tradition of its scholars that views knowledge above rebuttal and acceptance-rejection.

He noted that along with the pinnacle of ‘gyan’ in Sri Ramanujacharya, he was the founder of the Bhakti Marg too.

“In today’s world, when it comes to social reforms and progressivism, it is believed that reforms will take place away from the roots. But when we see Ramanujacharya ji, we realise that there is no conflict between progressiveness and antiquity. It is not necessary to go far from your roots for reforms. Rather it is necessary that we connect with our real roots, and become aware of our real power,” the Prime Minister said.