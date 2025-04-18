x
Home > Politics

PM Modi to Visit Amaravati: 6-Member Ministerial Committee Formed

Published on April 18, 2025 by swathy

PM Modi to Visit Amaravati: 6-Member Ministerial Committee Formed

The Andhra Pradesh government has formed a special ministerial committee to oversee arrangements for Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to Amaravati on May 2nd. The committee includes six ministers who will coordinate the foundation stone laying ceremony for the capital city projects.

The organizing committee comprises Municipal Affairs Minister Narayana, Finance Minister Payyavula, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, and Minister Kollu Ravindra. G. Veerapandiyan has been appointed as the nodal officer for the Prime Minister’s visit. This committee will supervise not only the visit arrangements but also the foundation ceremonies and investment inauguration programs.

Authorities are making extensive preparations for Modi’s visit, expecting around 5 lakh people to attend. The main venue will accommodate 50,000 seated attendees, while an additional one lakh people are expected to line the roads to welcome the Prime Minister. The foundation ceremony will begin at 4 PM on May 2nd at the open venue behind the Secretariat.

Officials have identified nine roads for VIPs and public access to the venue. People from neighboring districts like Krishna, Guntur, Eluru, and Prakasam are expected to attend in large numbers. The event is being organized across 250 acres, with waterproof tents installed to manage unexpected rainfall. Officials have allocated 10 acres for VIP parking and 28 acres for various stages.

Four helipads are being prepared for the Prime Minister and other dignitaries, with three already existing near the Secretariat and one more being prepared. Farmers and women will stand on both sides of the path from the helipad to the venue, showering flowers to welcome PM Modi.

