PM Modi’s 79th Independence Day Speech: Reforms, Health, and a Vision for 2047

On the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a record-breaking 103-minute address from the Red Fort, his longest yet and the longest by any prime minister in India’s history. In a wide-ranging speech, he laid out economic reforms, public health measures, and a long-term vision to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Next-Generation GST Reforms

Modi announced that next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms will be introduced as a “Diwali gift” for citizens. These reforms aim to reduce the tax burden, make daily-use items cheaper, and support MSMEs. He highlighted that eight years after GST’s rollout, a review with states and a high-powered committee has paved the way for a simpler, more beneficial tax structure.

Digital and Industrial Self-Reliance

The PM praised India’s global leadership in digital payments through UPI, which handles nearly half of the world’s real-time transactions. He urged youth to create indigenous social media platforms, develop jet engines for “Made in India” fighter jets, and strengthen technological independence.

Health and Lifestyle Call to Action

Modi urged citizens to cut cooking oil usage by 10%, adopt traditional low-oil cooking methods, and integrate daily exercise into their routines. While obesity rates have been rising, affecting nearly a quarter of adults and increasing risks of diabetes and heart disease, he stressed that small, consistent lifestyle changes can reverse the trend.

National Security and Agriculture

Reaffirming his commitment to national security, Modi cited advancements like the “Sudarshan Chakra Mission,” a defensive and retaliatory weapon system. He declared farmers, livestock keepers, and fishermen as top priorities, vowing to protect their interests against any harmful policy.

A Developed India by 2047

Concluding his address, Modi expressed confidence in India’s youth to transform the nation into a developed country by 2047. “Let us pledge to gift the next generation a healthier, stronger, and self-reliant India,” he said.