PMF Joins Raju Gari Gadhi 4: Śrichakram

After delivering the massive hit Mirai, People Media Factory is stepping into the realm of divine terror with their next venture- Raju Gari Gadhi 4: Śrichakram. Marking the return of director Ohmkar to the franchise he established, this fourth installment promises to redefine horror entertainment in Telugu cinema.

Unveiled on Dussehra, the project’s eerie announcement poster shows a woman rising up in front of a fearsome Kali idol, unsettling yet reverent, invoking a space where ancient faith clashes with dark forces. The tagline, A Divine Horror Begins, signals an audacious fusion of mythology and menace.

Set in the enigmatic village of Kaalikapuram, Śrichakram unfolds a tale woven with spiritual enigmas, ancestral secrets, and supernatural forces. Ohmkar, known for blending scares with sharp humor, is expected to elevate the genre once again with his distinctive storytelling.

With visuals lensed by ace cinematographer Sameer Reddy and a haunting score composed by SS Thaman, the film aims to be a gripping ride for both mass and family audiences. The film’s first glimpse will be released soon. Śrichakram will be released during Dussehra festival in 2026.