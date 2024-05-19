x
PoK Merger into India: BJP’s Election Rhetoric or Feasible Goal?

Published on May 19, 2024 by ratnasri

PoK Merger into India: BJP’s Election Rhetoric or Feasible Goal?

Recent assertions by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, suggesting the resolution of the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) issue if the BJP secures victory in the 2024 elections, have reignited debates on the longstanding territorial dispute. Amidst political rhetoric, it is crucial to delve into the origins of the PoK issue, assess its feasibility, and discern whether these claims are mere election stunts or realistic objectives.

Understanding the PoK Issue and Its Origin:

The PoK issue traces back to the partition of British India in 1947. At the time of the British granting independence to India, 565 princely states were not under British rule. While Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel convinced 562 out of these 565 rulers to merge into India, the rulers of Junagadh, Hyderabad, and Kashmir did not agree with him. Through annexation, the issues of Junagadh and Hyderabad were resolved, but Kashmir remains a dispute between Kashmir and India.

Kashmir’s Hindu ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, sought to maintain independence. However, when tribal militias supported by Pakistan invaded the region, the Maharaja sought military assistance from India and acceded to the Indian Union. This led to the First Kashmir War between India and Pakistan. During the conflict, Pakistan gained control of a significant portion of the region, while the remaining portion came under India’s control. The Government of India refers to the territory under Pakistan’s control as “Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” while the Government of Pakistan refers to the portion of Kashmir administered by India as “Indian-occupied Kashmir”.

Feasibility of Merging PoK into India and Major Obstacles:

The prospect of merging PoK into India faces formidable hurdles, including Pakistan’s staunch opposition and international complexities. Moreover, China’s involvement and the risk of escalating tensions in the Indian subcontinent underscore the complexity of the issue.

However, recent voices from PoK expressing discontent with Pakistani rule, and some PoK activists openly demanding PoK be merged into India, are something new. Statements from PoK activists saying that they are fed up with Pakistan suggest that it may be possible to merge PoK into India soon.

Election Stunt or Feasible Goal?

While BJP leaders’ assertions regarding PoK’s resolution resonate with national security concerns, their feasibility remains uncertain. Addressing the PoK issue mandates meticulous diplomacy, adherence to international norms, and potential military action—a multifaceted endeavor fraught with challenges.

Amidst political posturing, it is imperative to approach the issue with pragmatism and prioritize sustainable solutions over electoral rhetoric.

