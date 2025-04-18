x
Politics

Polavaram Project: Third-Party Quality Control Measures

Published on April 18, 2025 by nymisha

Polavaram Project: Third-Party Quality Control Measures

The government has decided to assign quality control responsibilities for the Polavaram Project to a third party, following recommendations from foreign consultants. Officials from the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) have invited tenders for the establishment of a dedicated laboratory, which will ultimately belong to the contracted agency after project completion.

Preparations are underway to entrust quality control and supervision of construction work to an independent third party. This organization will establish a specialized laboratory at the project site where foreign experts will test construction materials according to guidelines set by the Central Water Commission and water resources officials.

Currently, quality control tests are conducted by employees of the main contractor, Megha Engineering, while Bauer Company handles diaphragm wall construction alongside ongoing buttress dam and other works. WAPCOS and state quality control officials also perform tests at the project.

A team of foreign experts, appointed by the Central Water Commission and Project Authority, studied issues including the previous diaphragm wall collapse and upper cofferdam seepage problems. Their report criticized the project’s quality control procedures and recommended establishing an independent laboratory with third-party testing.

Andhra Pradesh Water resources department officials and Polavaram Project Authority have prepared estimates for the third-party laboratory setup, which is expected to cost around ₹3 crore. Annual testing costs are projected at ₹1.5 crore. IIT Tirupati and the National Building Construction Corporation have shown interest in the tender, with a final decision pending after review of qualifications and pricing from both institutions.

Next Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam compliment each other Previous Prestigious National Award winners for Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa Song
