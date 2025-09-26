x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Police Block YS Sharmila’s Tractor Protest in Vijayawada, Tensions Rise Over Farmers’ Issues

Published on September 26, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
A Film to be made on Kattappa
image
Chandrababu Government Releases Job Data: 4.7 Lakh Opportunities Created in 15 Months
image
Wedding Bells for Allu Sirish Soon
image
Telangana High Court Reiterates: No Hike in ‘OG’ Ticket Prices
image
NTR For Kantara Chapter 1 Pre-Release

Police Block YS Sharmila’s Tractor Protest in Vijayawada, Tensions Rise Over Farmers’ Issues

In a dramatic turn of events, Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila was stopped by police in Vijayawada on Friday while she was on her way to meet Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Sharmila had announced earlier that she would drive a tractor to the Assembly to highlight the struggles of farmers. But the moment she set off from Andhra Ratna Bhavan, police blocked her, sparking heated protests.

Sharmila came down hard on the government, accusing the ruling alliance of ignoring the plight of farmers. She recalled how her father, former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, had once transformed agriculture into a golden era with free electricity, loan waivers, and fair support to farmers. “Farmers were once called kings, but today they are driven to suicide,” she said, calling it a shame that Andhra Pradesh now ranks third in farmer suicides.

The police action created high drama outside the Congress office. Party workers clashed with police, leading to tense scenes and loud slogans. Sharmila made it clear she would not call off her protest until she was allowed to meet the Chief Minister. With tempers running high, Vijayawada witnessed a stormy day of political heat over farmers’ woes.

Next NTR For Kantara Chapter 1 Pre-Release Previous Dulquer Salmaan approaches Court over seizure of car
else

TRENDING

image
A Film to be made on Kattappa
image
Wedding Bells for Allu Sirish Soon
image
Telangana High Court Reiterates: No Hike in ‘OG’ Ticket Prices

Latest

image
A Film to be made on Kattappa
image
Chandrababu Government Releases Job Data: 4.7 Lakh Opportunities Created in 15 Months
image
Wedding Bells for Allu Sirish Soon
image
Telangana High Court Reiterates: No Hike in ‘OG’ Ticket Prices
image
NTR For Kantara Chapter 1 Pre-Release

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Government Releases Job Data: 4.7 Lakh Opportunities Created in 15 Months
image
Police Block YS Sharmila’s Tractor Protest in Vijayawada, Tensions Rise Over Farmers’ Issues
image
KTR Puts Trust in Sunitha for High-Stakes By-Poll

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions