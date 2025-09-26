Police Block YS Sharmila’s Tractor Protest in Vijayawada, Tensions Rise Over Farmers’ Issues

In a dramatic turn of events, Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila was stopped by police in Vijayawada on Friday while she was on her way to meet Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Sharmila had announced earlier that she would drive a tractor to the Assembly to highlight the struggles of farmers. But the moment she set off from Andhra Ratna Bhavan, police blocked her, sparking heated protests.

Sharmila came down hard on the government, accusing the ruling alliance of ignoring the plight of farmers. She recalled how her father, former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, had once transformed agriculture into a golden era with free electricity, loan waivers, and fair support to farmers. “Farmers were once called kings, but today they are driven to suicide,” she said, calling it a shame that Andhra Pradesh now ranks third in farmer suicides.

The police action created high drama outside the Congress office. Party workers clashed with police, leading to tense scenes and loud slogans. Sharmila made it clear she would not call off her protest until she was allowed to meet the Chief Minister. With tempers running high, Vijayawada witnessed a stormy day of political heat over farmers’ woes.